​Bridlington Rovers Pandas pegged back by Hornsea Town Reserves in six-goal thriller

The hosts battle for the ball with Hornsea Town Reserves.

An early goal came for Hornsea, who had the better of early possession but Pandas equalised when Joe Yates fired it into the top corner after a good passing move, writes Alexander Fynn.

Hornsea regained the lead around 10 minutes later with a brilliant breakaway and slotting it into the bottom corner.

Pandas almost equalised from a cross on the right but it just went over the bar, Town then had an effort smack the bar, and from a Pandas corner, another chance was scrambled away by Hornsea defence.

Hornsea put Brid Rovers Pandas under pressure.

Early in the second half Pandas had a shot rebound off the bar, as chances were coming but Town’s defence held firm. A superb save by the Pandas keeper then kept his side in the game.

Finally, Pandas got their reward of a goal from Brodie Sedman, a brilliant strike just beating the keeper.

The hosts then looked to have claimed a dramatic late win as a shot came off the keeper and the rebound was smashed in by Josh Garbutt, but the visitors found an equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “We were so frustrated to let a winning position slip out of our hands, just the lack of concentration in the last few moments cost us.