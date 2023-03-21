News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Rovers Pandas power past Priory to boost promotion challenge

Bridlington Rovers Pandas boosted their Right Car East Riding County League Division Four promotion challenge with a 4-1 home win against Priory.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT
Bridlington Rovers Pandas ae flying high this season. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jay Smith-Colley netted a double for the home side, with Brodie Sedman and Jamie Murray also on target for the second-placed team.

The Pandas remain three points clear of third-placed Club Atletico De Bransholme, who have four games in hand on the Bridlington-based side.

Pandas play host to second-from-bottom Driffield Town this coming Saturday.

A Pandas player is brought down by a strong Priory challenge.
Bridlington Rovers Millau continue their domination of Division Two with an 8-1 win at Sutton United.

Hot-shot Billy Tyler led the way with a superb four-goal haul, while man of the match Richard Barnes scored two and George Jewitt-Knott and Josh Christlow also on the scoresheet.

Millau are at home to Little Driffield in the League Junior Cup quarter-final this Saturday.

Despite a below-par display, Bridlington Spa stay in second spot after their 4-3 home win against basement club Hull United AFC Development.

The home side push on against Priory.
Tom Coates, Ross McNeil and Ben Leeson scored for the hosts, an own goal proving crucial as Spa won by the odd goal in seven.

Flamborough powered into second place in Division Three after an 8-0 home victory against Pocklington Town 4ths.

Josh Wilkins and Elliott Traves smacked in two goals apiece for Boro, with Joel Rollinson, Josh Wood, William Hodgson and sub Callum Charlton also on target for the unbeaten villagers.

Boro head to Haltemprice in the League Junior Cup quarter-final this weekend.

The Pandas get the ball under control among several Priory players.
Bridlington Rovers Academy earned a 3-2 home success against East Yorkshire United in Division Five.

Lewis Sellers, Tom Green and sub Jake Tindall were on target for Academy, who are without a game this weekend

Seaside United lost 6-2 at home to AFC Tickton.

Darren Hall and Leon Scott-Cook scored the consolation goals for the hosts.

United are at home to Withernsea Reserves this Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers conceded their Division One game at AFC North, with Rovers set to be at home to North Ferriby FC Under-20s this Saturday.

