Bridlington Rovers Pandas work hard for 2-0 home win against Priory FC

A Pandas player keeps the ball under control.

It was a dogged affair and a battling performance from the home side who have had a very indifferent start to their league campaign, writes Alexander Fynn.

Ricky Sharp had an early opportunity to give the lead to the home side, but Priory did well to close the threat down.

Jay Smith-Colley then had a strong run onto the goal, but the shot just went wide of the post.

The hosts go on the attack against Priory FC.

In an even first half it was the Pandas who broke the deadlock. Sharp set off on the breakaway from the centre circle, hitting the ball straight through the keeper’s legs, to give the home side an advantage.

Sharp was brought down in the box, however the referee did not see the incident, and waved play on despite appeals from the home side.

Priory had a chance to level the score, but Pandas managed the danger well.

The Pandas worked tirelessly in defence to keep the away side out.

In an even first half where the main battle was in the midfield Priory had another chance to equalise, but the keeper parried it away.

Ryan Stockdale had a chance to double Pandas’ lead from a cross, but he headed it over the bar.

Early in the second half it was dominant spell from the Pandas and onslaught on the visitors’ goal, Smith-Colley with a chance to double the lead, but the shot went straight over the bar.

Then it was the turn of the visitors, applying pressure but many chances going begging.

Then, a lapse of concentration from Priory in the form of a handball which saw a penalty awarded, which Josh Garbutt took well and into the bottom corner to confirm the result for the hosts.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “It was a big three points today, credit to Priory who really battled well and closed us down, they worked well in midfield and really made us work hard for this win.