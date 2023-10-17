Bridlington Spa aces hit Elvington Harriers for six in East Riding FA Cup clash

Sam Clarke celebrates scoring for Bridlington Spa.

After victory over Beverley last week the Spa team were looking to keep the momentum going against Elvington in the Junior Cup, writes Thomas Fynn,

it was a dominant first half for the hosts, possession and chances were a plenty, with Tom Coates opened the scoring, Sam Clarke adding another before the break,

Coates added another early in the second half, with Adam Naylor also adding a brace either side of a Clarke effort.

Tom Coates on the attack for Bridlington Sap in their 6-1 home win.

Spa will be hoping to keep this form ticking over, as it was a solid performance from the hosts who kept their discipline for most of the game despite conceding a goal from the penalty spot.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves surged to a 3-0 win at Gilberdyke Phoenix Reserves.

After a goalless first half, Tom Sharp fired Rovers ahead on 55 minutes and further goals from Leo Adams on 70 minutes and Louis Warley 10 minutes from time secured their progress into the next round.

Flamborough suffered a 2-1 home loss to Great Driffield Academy.

Bridlington Town Rovers powered to a 9-1 home success against Hedon Rangers Reserves to continue their fine start to the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership season.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 drew 2-2 at home to Thorpe Park Rangers in Division Three.