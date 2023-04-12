Bridlington Spa battle back to beat Wheldrake 6-1 to set up Rovers Millau County Cup final clash

Bridlington Spa battled back to beat Wheldrake 6-1 to set up Bridlington Rovers Millau County Cup final clash

Spa will now face their Right Car East Riding County League Division Two promotion rivals Bridlington Rovers Millau in the final on Wednesday May 10 at Bridlington Town’s Queensgate Stadium, 7pm kick-off.

Tom Coates led the way for Spa with a hat-trick during their semi-final win at Pocklington Town’s ground on Tuesday night, with Olly Brown, Sam Clarke and Jake Brown also on target.

Spa claimed a shock HE Dean Cup second round penalty shoot-out win against Division One side Brid Rovers the previous Thursday.

Craig Webb scored both goals for Spa, while Brodie Sedman and sub Charley Brown replied for first division side Rovers, with Spa winning the shoot-out by a 4-2 margin, with Spa keeper Reece Nestor the penalty hero yet again.

Spa return to HE Dean Cup action as they travel to another Division One side in Leven Members Club in the third round on Saturday.

The next league game for Spa in their hunt for promotion from Division Two is a trip to Gilberdyke Phoenix on Saturday April 22.

Bridlington Rovers make the trip to Hall Road Rangers Development this Saturday in Division One.