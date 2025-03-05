Bridlington Spa beat Newby 4-1 to return to top spot in East Riding County Football League Championship North

Championship North leaders Bridlington Spa in action against Newlands Park earlier this season. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Spa regained top spot in the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship North table with a 4-1 home success against basement club Newby.

​Despite moving into pole position, the odds are stacked against Spa claiming the title as they only have one league game left to play and second-placed Edgehill, who are a point behind the leaders with six matches remaining, although Spa are edging closer to securing a promotion spot as runners-up.

Louie Miller smashed in a couple of goals for Spa on Saturday, with Oliver Brown and Tom Coates also on the scoresheet for the home side.

Cameron Macdonald replied for Newby.

Bridlington Town Reserves earned a 3-1 home win in the cup against Hull Athletic. Photos by TCF Photography

Spa will make the journey to Pindar School on Saturday to tackle Edgehill in the Scarborough FA District Cup quarter-final, 2pm kick-off.

Mitchell Collins and Joey Harrison scored as Flamborough earned a 2-2 draw at Market Weighton Town.

Boro play host to Newlands Park Hotel this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves slipped to a 4-0 home loss against Scalby.

Sonny Oxley scored a hat-trick for the Otters, with Callum Randerson also on target.

Bridlington Town Reserves earned a 3-1 home victory against Championship South side Hull Athletic in the third round of the League Senior Cup at the Mounting Systems Stadium.

Coby Scotter, Ismael Keegan and sub Jed Oyston were the scorers for the home side.

A crucial match in the battle for the Premiership title sees Town Reserves entertain Bridlington Rovers Millau this coming Saturday, 2pm kick-off.

Millau’s Premiership title hopes suffered a huge blow with their 4-1 loss on the road at South Cave United Reserves, the Brid side missing out on the chance to take top spot with a three-point haul.

Brid Rovers 1903 lost 5-1 at home to Beverley Town Development in Division One.

Michael Nugent scored the goal for 1903, who are at home to basement team Humber Colts this Saturday.

Brid Rovers Pandas are at Division Two rivals Great Driffield AFC Development this Saturday.