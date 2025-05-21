Bridlington Spa beaten by Premiership champions Goole in HE Dean Cup final

By Andy Bloomfield

Published 21st May 2025, 07:30 BST
Bridlington Spa, purple, were beaten by Premiership champions Goole in the HE Dean Cup final at Queensgate. Photo by Alexander Fynnplaceholder image
Bridlington Spa suffered a 6-0 loss against Premiership champions Goole in the Right Car East Riding County League HE Dean Cup final at Bridlington Town on Saturday.

The League Junior Cup final, also held at the Mounting Systems Stadium that day, saw AFC North earn a 3-2 win against Goole United Academy.

League winners

Premiership - Goole United, Championship North - Edgehill, Championship South - Beverley Town 3rds, Division One - AFC North, Division Two - Eastside FC, Division Three - Priory FC, Division Four - Bishop Wilton.

