Bridlington Spa have boosted their Championship title push with a 2-0 home win against rivals Market Weighton. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Spa boosted their Championship title hopes with a 2-0 home success against Market Weighton Town in the battle of the top two on Saturday afternoon.

Josh White and Louie Miller were on target for the hosts, who have won five out of five in the league so far this season so are three points clear of Seamer.

The village side have won four in four, and have now climbed into second place in the table after a Fin Sayers goal and an own goal earned them a 2-0 home victory against Hessle Sporting Club Reserves on Saturday afternoon.

Centre-back Sam Ward was Seamer’s man of the match.

Spa are without a game this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Town Rovers Millau worked hard for a 1-0 victory on the road at South Cave United Reserves in the East Riding County FA Senior Country Cup.

Millau are back in Championship action on the road at Hull Athletic this Saturday.

Bridlington Town Rovers SFS were edged out 1-0 at home to Easington United in the Premiership.

The SFS youngsters are at home to Hedon Rangers FC Reserves this coming Saturday.

Division One side Flamborough earned a 4-2 home win against Hedon Rangers Academy, who play in Division Three, in the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup.

Joe Harrison, Will Hodgson, Kolbin Thorpe and sub Freddie Gunning were no target for Boro.

The villagers are in action at second-placed Kingfields this Saturday.

Bridlington Town Rovers 1903 lost 4-1 at Robin AFC in Division Two.

Joel Rollinson scored the consolation goal for 1903, who are at home to local rivals Driffield Town this Saturday.

Bridlington Town Rovers Pandas suffered a 5-2 defeat on the road at Bishop Wilton in Division Three.

Oliver Fox and Aston Lambert scored in the second half for the Pandas, who trailed 3-0 at the interval.

The Pandas are without a fixture this Saturday.

In the Humber Premier League, Bridlington Town Reserves lost 2-1 at South Cave United, the first of five away games in a row for the Seasiders second string.

Ben Marshall was on target for the reserves, who are in derby action at Pocklington Town this Saturday.