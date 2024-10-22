Bridlington Spa edge past Flamborough to claim pole position in East Riding County League Championship North

Action from the ER League. Photos by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Spa’s 2-1 home win against Flamborough helped them claim top spot in the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North league table on goal difference ahead of Edgehill.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Nathan Pickering and Louie Miller were on the scoresheet for the new leaders, while Boro’s goal came from Jack Gray.

A Flamborough spokesperson said: “It was a good contest, Flamborough were slightly the better team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We conceded two scrappy goals and were denied a last-minute equaliser in controversial circumstances after it appeared to be handballed off the line.”

Flamborough, yellow shirts, on the attack against Brid Spa. Photos by TCF Photography

Edgehill have three games in hand on Spa, and have won all four games so far this campaign, so the scene is set for a crunch clash this coming Saturday when the top two clash at George Pindar School, 2pm kick-off.

Flamborough are without a game this weekend, but will look to return to winning ways a week on Saturday against struggling Scalby.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves stormed to a 5-1 home success against fellow relegation-battlers Newby – the first win of the league season for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Ward led the way for Rovers Reserves with a brace of goals, while Connor Johnson, Dawson Snaith and substitute Charley Brown were also on target for the home team.

Action from the ER League. Photos by TCF Photography

Rovers Reserves face a trip to second-from-bottom Scalby this coming Saturday.

Premiership title-chasers Bridlington Town Reserves and Bridlington Rovers Millau were both sidelined last weekend as their games at Haltemprice and South Cave United Reserves respectively were postponed.

Third-placed Millau face a crucial match at home to second-placed North Cave AFC this Saturday weather permitting while Town’s second string make the journey to face sixth-placed Holme Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Division One game between Bridlington Rovers 1903 and East Riding Rangers was also postponed.

Rovers 1903 are due to make the trip to AFC North this Saturday, while Brid Rovers Pandas host Eastside in Division Two.