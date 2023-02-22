Bridlington Spa edge seven-goal thriller with Little Driffield to stay in promotion battle

Bridlington Spa, purple kit, defeated Little Driffield 4-3 in the ER Division 2 clash.

The win means Spa remain in second spot, just a point behind leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau, although the table-toppers do have a game in hand on the chasing team, writes Tom Fynn.

This was another strong performance from Spa but an early goal for Little Driffield made the home side work that bit harder and four well-taken goals put them 4-1 ahead at the break.

Sam Clarke smacked in a brace of goals, with Tom Coates and a superb volley from the halfway line by Craig Webb putting Spa in control.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas celebrate a goal in their 8-4 home win against Wareham Forest.

Reece Nestor’s second-half penalty save helped him earn the man of the match award, Driffield scoring twice to make for a nervy second half.

A Brid Spa spokesperson said: “It was a great response from going behind early on and going 4-1 up before half-time with a couple of great team goals and one spectacular halfway-line volley.

“The second half we were poor and allowed Little Driffield a way back into the game with two goals.

"Another penalty save from our keeper and defensively having to dig in saw us manage the game and see it through to get three important points to keep us within touch with the top of the league.”

Bridlington Rovers Pandas hold off Wareham Forest.

George Jewitt-Knott and Billy Tyler scored two goals apiece as Division Two leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau maintained top spot with a 6-0 win at Easington United Reserves.

Jack Sunley and Nathan Pickering also netted for the visitors.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas are still in the Division Four promotion battle after their 8-4 home success against Wareham Forest.

Billy Ripley scored a superb four goals for Pandas, who looked to be in control before a few lapses in concentration allowed Forest back into the game.

Brid Spa look to work their way through the Driffield defence.

But a good battling performance saw the Pandas home with a convincing win.

Josh Garbutt, Lyle Bogle, Jamie Walker and Charley Brown also notched for the home side.

Bridlington Rovers slipped to a 5-2 loss at Division One pacesetters Hodgsons.

Bridlington Rovers Academy were edged out 2-1 at home to Robin in Division Five.

Sub Harry Pilmoor was on target for the Academy side.