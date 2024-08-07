Bridlington Spa hit top form to see off rivals Bridlington Rovers Millau

Brid Rovers Millau slide in for a challenge during their 4-2 friendly loss against Brid Spa. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Bridlington Spa earned a 4-2 win against Bridlington Rovers Millau in a pre-season clash last week.

Millau have moved up to play in the Premiership division in the Right Car East Riding County Football League this season, while Bridlington Spa will be playing in the new Championship Norrh division.

This game was more about getting time into the players rather than the result, but it will give Spa confidence for the upcoming season.

Spa began to take control of possession and create most of the chances, and it was Spa that came close to breaking the deadlock around 35 minutes in when a neat pass from the left wing found Tom Coates unmarked to fire a low shot which the Millau trialist keeper Reed Simpkin saved well.

The Brid teams battle it out in the pre-season game. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Changes to the playing systems were evident after half-time as the attack from Spa was strong, surprisingly though it was Millau that had the early chance but the shot from Austen Wiles went wide of the post.

Billy Webb then got the opener for Spa after some superb build-up play to beat Simpkin.

In typical Millau fashion they soon hit back through Danny Anderson to level, as several tactical changes were made, and to the advantage of Spa as Coates fired them ahead once again.

Coates extended the lead with a superb free-kick that curled around the defenders and beat the diving Simpkin.

Brid Spa push on in their 4-2 success in the friendly game.

Wiles pulled one back for Millau, But Webb had the final say in the match with a looping shot to seal the win.

Bailey Alves, of Spa, said: “The result is great, it’s a cliché as you hear this at most pre-season matches but its time in the legs for the boys and getting the fitness up.

"To get a win against a quality side like Millau, does make it that little sweeter. Plus we were trying new things as a team, and we look forward to the season ahead.”

Millau’s manager John Kenney said: "Tactically we changed a lot about after that first half, some things worked, some didn’t.

Bridlington Spa look to block a Millau.clearance.

"We have to try these out now, were looking for a strong campaign in a tough division, and I expect the boys to go well and have a real good crack, the intensity was there tonight for all to see, we know what we have to do and we will keep working hard.”