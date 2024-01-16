Bridlington Spa net 2-0 League Junior Cup success at St Mary’s Reserves
Olly Brown and Sam Clarke were on target for the visitors.
Spa play host to fellow relegation battlers Sutton United on Saturday.
Premiership leaders Bridlington Town Rovers suffered a 4-1 loss at title rivals Brandesburton, the victors are now just two points behind Rovers with three games in hand.
Championship pacesetters Brid Rovers Millau had no such concerns, as they powered to a magnificent 7-0 victory at Skirlaugh Exiles.
Top scorer Billy Tyler led the way with a brace, while Nathan Pickering, Joey Baker, Rich Barnes, Danny Anderson and Austen Wiles also on target as Millau maintained their 100% record, with Josh Christlow the man of the match.
Millau entertain second-placed Haltemprice in a crunch clash this Saturday.
Flamborough were knocked off top spot in Division One after their 3-0 home loss to AFC North, Beverley Town 3rds taking pole position after their 2-0 win at Brid Rovers Reserves.
Boro will look to get their title push back on track this Saturday at home to Reckitts Reserves, while Rovers Reserves are at Market Weighton Town.
Division Three leaders Brid Rovers 1903 kept up their unbeaten run with a 5-2 success at Pocklington Town 4ths.
The Rovers scorers were Jordan Gascoigne, Spencer Goodacre and subs Tom Green, Joel Rollinson and Ryan Swift.