Bridlington Spa net 2-0 League Junior Cup success at St Mary’s Reserves

Bridlington Spa earned a 2-0 success at St Mary’s Reserves in the Right Car East Riding County League Junior Cup second round.

Sam Clarke netted for Brid Spa in their cup win at St Mary's Reserves.

Olly Brown and Sam Clarke were on target for the visitors.

Spa play host to fellow relegation battlers Sutton United on Saturday.

Premiership leaders Bridlington Town Rovers suffered a 4-1 loss at title rivals Brandesburton, the victors are now just two points behind Rovers with three games in hand.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Tyler scored twice in Brid Rovers Millau's 7-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship pacesetters Brid Rovers Millau had no such concerns, as they powered to a magnificent 7-0 victory at Skirlaugh Exiles.

Top scorer Billy Tyler led the way with a brace, while Nathan Pickering, Joey Baker, Rich Barnes, Danny Anderson and Austen Wiles also on target as Millau maintained their 100% record, with Josh Christlow the man of the match.

Millau entertain second-placed Haltemprice in a crunch clash this Saturday.

Flamborough were knocked off top spot in Division One after their 3-0 home loss to AFC North, Beverley Town 3rds taking pole position after their 2-0 win at Brid Rovers Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro will look to get their title push back on track this Saturday at home to Reckitts Reserves, while Rovers Reserves are at Market Weighton Town.

Division Three leaders Brid Rovers 1903 kept up their unbeaten run with a 5-2 success at Pocklington Town 4ths.