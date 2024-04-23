Sam Clarke scored two goals for Bridlington Spa in their 5-2 Right Car East Riding County League Division One win at Sutton United on Saturday.

The win lifted Spa into second place on goal difference ahead of Hessle Sporting Club Reserves, setting the scene for an exciting end of the season as these two teams, plus Gilberdyke Phoenix are only separated by a single point.

Sam Clarke led the way for the Bridlington team on Saturday afternoon with a brace of goals, with Adam Naylor, Ashley Armitage and Craig Webb also notching one goal apiece in the match, which was played at Bishop Burton College.

Spa face a crucial derby clash at Flamborough this coming Saturday.

Brid Rovers Millau, blue kit, will look to bounce back this weekend.

Brid Spa were also set to be in action in the Right Car East Riding County League Junior Cup semi-finals against AFC North on Tuesday evening, April 23.

Flamborough conceded their league match at AFC North on Saturday afternoon, while Bridlington Rovers Reserves also allowed Spa’s promotion rivals Gilberdyke Phoenix a walkover and a three-point haul.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves have one game remaining this season, on Saturday May 11 at leaders and champions-elect Beverley Town 3rds.

Bridlington Rovers Millau suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Premiership side Goole United in the League Junior Senior Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Millau play host to third-placed Hodgsons on Saturday afternoon.

Second-placed Millau, at the time of going to press, were five points adrift of leaders Haltemprice, but the Bridlington-based side have five matches in hand on the pacesetters.

Millau look set to be playing their league matches until almost the end of May due to the amount of games in hand they have on their title rivals.

Division Three leaders Bridlington Rovers 1903 suffered a shock 3-1 loss at Wareham Forest on Saturday afternoon.