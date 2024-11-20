Bridlington Spa see off Seamer Sports to stay on top of ER County League Championship North

Bridlington Spa earned a 2-1 home win against Seamer Sports on Saturday afternoon. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Spa had to work hard for a 2-1 home win against sixth-placed Seamer Sports to stay on top of the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North table.

A Sam Clarke double secured the win which keeps Spa ahead of rivals Edgehill, who romped to an 11-1 win on the road at fifth-placed Langtoft.

Jake Gallagher was on target for the visitors and Cal Metcalfe was named as the Seamer Sports man of the match.

Spa head to Brid Rovers Reserves in the Scarborough & District FA District Cup this Saturday, 2pm kick-off.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas drew 2-2 at home to Hornsea Town Reserves. Photos by TCF Photography

Brid Rovers Reserves will head into that game in high spirits as they moved clear of the bottom two with a 4-2 win at bottom-placed Newby.

Rhys Davey, Eugene Gray, Tom Manson and Blake Parlett netted one apiece for the visitors.

Flamborough handed Newlands a home walkover in their scheduled match.

Boro are set to head to Scalby in the Scarborough & District FA District Cup this Saturday.

Seamer, yellow and blue kit, on the attack at Bridlington Spa. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Brid Rovers Millau battled back from a goal behind three times to secure a 3-3 draw at Premiership title rivals Goole United.

Austen Wiles scored a double for Millau with James Faulkner also on target at third-placed United.

Millau will make the trip to Goole again in the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup this Saturday.

Sam Flowerdew hit a brace as leaders Bridlington Town Reserves also drew 3-3 in their game at Sculcoates Amateurs Academy.

Joe Pratley was also on target for Town’s second string, who are at home to Great Driffield AFC Rovers this coming Saturday.

Brid Rovers 1903 lost 4-3 at East Riding Rangers Reserves in Division One.

Jay Wallace netted two goals for the visitors, with Dan Baker also on the scoresheet.

Rovers 1903 are at home to bottom-placed Gilberdyke Phoenix this coming Saturday.

Brid Rovers Pandas fought back for a 2-2 draw at home to Hornsea Reserves in Division Two.

This was a much improved performance for Pandas, earning a well-deserved point after going down to 10 men late in the first half.

The hosts conceded in the first two minutes but they responded almost immediately with a lovely finish from Ellis Bath.

Their confidence grew from back to front, debutant centre-half Lewis Shaw marshalling his back line really well and Pandas deservedly took the lead through a well-worked goal from the excellent Rob Philpot.

Pandas then found themselves down to 10 men after captain Liam Boucher was shown a second yellow.

Midway through the second half Hornsea grabbed an equaliser.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “I am really happy with today’s performance, it was a really good team performance.

"We controlled the majority of the game even with 10 men, there were some excellent performances and I am absolutely delighted with the effort and character shown.”