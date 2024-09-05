​Bridlington Spa sink Flamborough in final pre-season match

Brid Spa on the attack in the win against Flamborough. PHOTO: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

​Bridlington earned a 1-0 home win against Flamborough in their final pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

​it was a close game between two evenly-matched sides, despite Tom Coates’ goal earning the home side taking the 1-0 victory on the night the visitors were agonisingly offside late in the game which would have seen honours even, writes Tom Fynn.

Spa’s Bailey Alves said: “It was a great way to end our pre season, with a win and clean sheet. The lads have adapted well to the new formations and patterns, along with the new boys coming in have given us a really good boost and we are looking forward to the upcoming season hoping to challenge for trophies once again.”

Spa begin their Championship North campaign this Saturday at home to Newlands at the Bridlington Sports Centre, 2pm ko.

Spa go on the attack against Flamborough. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Bridlington Rovers Pandas played out a 4-3 victory against Sunday side Foresters Athletic.

The Pandas goals were scored by Ellis Bath, Joe Pilmoor, Elliott Day and Jamie Murray.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “It’s more valuable minutes in the legs against a dogged opponent.

"The first half was really good with lots of good play, which was really pleasing on the eye. The second half was a bit of a mixed bag partly due to personnel and formation changes which were pretty poor to start with but we grew into the half and really pleased with the response after going behind and managing to turn it around and get the win which gives us a confidence boost.

"We have a few areas to tighten up but we are really looking forward to the new season that lies ahead.”