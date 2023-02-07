Brid Rovers Millau on the attack against Brid Spa PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Spa’s win ended the pacesetters’ unbeaten record in the league, though the teams still have to play the return fixture later in the season – a match that could well decide the league title, writes Tom Fynn.

Millau are now only a point ahead of Spa, but the leaders have a crucial match in hand on their Bridlington rivals.

In a highly entertaining match it was Spa who probably shaded Rovers Millau on possession and forward forays,

Tom Coates is congratulated on scoring one of his two goals for Spa

It took a bizarre goal to concede for Millau with the ball rebounding off the post to hit the home keeper and trickle across the line after a Tom Coates effort.

Although Spa were limited to very few chances after this Millau had some chances to get back into the game after going behind, but they failed to find the target.

In a moments lapse of concentration Millau gave a penalty away to allow Spa to go two to the good, with Coates again on target, and looking to be in full control.

However a missed penalty from Millau’s Austen Wiles then seemed to spark them into life.

Spa on the attack. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The pressure was on the Spa defence and after some good play from Millau, centre-half Joey Baker fired home a close-range shot with what looked to be a mere consolation goal five minutes left

But there was still time for some drama in the dying moments as, with an open goal begging, Billy Tyler hitting the framework.

A Spa spokesperson said: “In terms of the game we knew what the three points would mean for the league and pull us that little bit closer to Millau at the top.

"Turning points would be when we got our second goals as Millau knew it’d take a lot to break us down specially to get three goals.

The Bridlington rivals battle it out in the crunch clash at Bridlington Sports Centre.

"Stand out players would be captain Ash Armitage, the midfield duo of the Brown brothers Jake and Olly. I also have to give mention to Tom Coates the goalscorer and our goalkeeper Reece Nestor for again adding to his penalty-save record.”