Bridlington ​Spa snap up shoot-out cup victory against Bridlington Rovers Reserves

Brid Rovers Reserves, blue kit, on the attack against Brid Spa. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Spa earned a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory at Bridlington Rovers Reserves in the Scarborough & District FA District Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Louie Miller scored the goal for Spa, who are flying high at the top of the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship North standings.

Spa are back in cup action this coming weekend when they head south to North Cave AFC in the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup.

Brid Rovers Reserves return to league action when they head to Scarborough to face Newlands Park in the Championship North.

Flamborough earned their place in the next round of the District Cup with a 2-0 win on the road against league rivals Scalby at Carr Lane.

In a very even first half John Clifford missed two great chances for the hosts.

Five minutes into the second half Boro went ahead and a Ross Lazenby own goal sealed the victory for the visitors.

The two teams meet again at Boro in the league this Saturday.

Brid Rovers Pandas roared to a 5-0 win at Hornsea Town Reserves in Division Two.

The Pandas play at home to Robin AFC in the league on Saturday.

​Bridlington Rovers Millau handed a home walkover to Goole United in the League Senior Cup second round.

Brid Rovers 1903 lost 3-1 at home to Hessle Rangers Juniors in Division One, Joel Rollinson netting for the hosts.