​Bridlington teenage goalkeeper Kornel Misciur signs for Liverpool Football Club

Bridlington teenager Kornel Misciur has left Hull City to join the six-time Champions League winners Liverpool FC for an undisclosed fee.

Misciur joined The Tigers in 2016 after signing from Bridlington-based junior football club Burlington Jackdaws and progressed through the age groups, right up to becoming a regular feature in the Under-16s this season.

At Burlington Jackdaws he played in a side which was coached by Rebecca Bolton, who went on to work at the East Riding FA, and featured Stanley Hewitt, now of Hull City, and Owen Grainger, now of Leeds United.

​Bridlington teenage goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, who has signed for Liverpool Football Club, returned to Bridlington Soccer School last Saturday to meet his former coaches Rebecca Bolton and Chris Kirkham

Misciur was also named on the bench for City Under-18s and played in the fixture against Sheffield United back in January.

His performances have been enough to sign for Liverpool, with the move announced last week.

“We are really happy that Kornel has been given this opportunity,” Academy Manager Richard Naylor told the Hull City website.

“Although we are disappointed to lose Kornel, he has been given a fantastic chance to represent one of the biggest academies in the world.

“It shows the hard work that everyone does at the academy to develop the players for their footballing journey and we wish Kornel all the best in his move to Liverpool.”

Burlington Jackdaws themselves expressed their delight that one of the club's former players has signed a contract with a Premier League club.

A Burlington statement said: "Never in our dreams , did we ever think that one day, a player from Burlington Jackdaws would go on to sign for Liverpool FC.

"It’s an amazing story that, for Kornel and his family, is only just about to begin. From playing with us at U7 to moving onto Hull City, he’s now become a Liverpool player, absolutely incredible.

"His family have been fabulous in informing us of his every step and Kornel has made himself available to us to come back and see the current players once he gets going at LFC "