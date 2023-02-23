Bridlington Town aim to carry on improved form at rivals Brighouse Town
Bridlington Town boss Adrian Costello will be looking to extend the Seasiders’ unbeaten league and cup run to four games when they make the trip to Brighouse Town this Saturday.
Town drew 0-0 at home to Consett last weekend, and a few days earlier the Seasiders had defeated Hall Road Rangers in the East Riding County FA Senior Cup, with the 4-2 win at Carlton Town in the league on Saturday February 11 having started this decent run of form.
Costello’s troops are just a point behind Brighouse Town in the Northern Premier League Division East table, so a win in West Yorkshire this weekend could see Bridlington pull further clear of the relegation zone.
When the two sides met on October 8 2022 an injury-time Andy Norfolk goal was enough to secure all three points in the 1-0 success at Queensgate, so Brid will be looking to complete the double this weekend.
The game also saw Brighouse reduced to 10 men early on.
Before a corner in the opening 20 minutes, there was an off the ball incident between Norfolk and Corey Gregory, which saw Gregory receive a red card for elbowing the Brid number nine.
This left the visitors restricted to 10 men for over 70 minutes, and the visitors held on courageously until, in the 91st minute, sub Jake Martindale played a brilliant through ball to Norfolk, who slotted the ball excellently into the bottom left corner to steal all three points.
Brighouse have struggled for form of late, slumping to a 3-0 loss at Grantham Town last weekend and a 2-1 defeat at Pontefract Collieries the previous Saturday.
The loss to Grantham was Brighouse’s poorest performance of the season, and with the Seasiders’ visit this weekend being the first of three home games for Vill Powell’s team they will be hoping to kickstart their season.
Brighouse will once again be without striker Laurence Sorhaindo, who has been out of action since January 17 when Town played Campion in the third round of the West Riding FA County Cup.
Skipper Tom Haigh came back from an ankle injury in the second half at Grantham but hard tackling defender Matty Nebard was injured and he may not make Saturday's line-up. Striker Myron Gibbons is also out of action with a knee injury.