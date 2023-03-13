Bridlington Town aim to carry on unbeaten run at home to Cleethorpes Town

Lewis Dennison is the top scorer for Bridlington Town.

It comes after Bridlington played another re-arranged game on Saturday, earning a hard-fought point in a 2-2 draw against Long Eaton United at Grange Park, writes Ben Edwards.

The game had been put back three times due to a frozen and then waterlogged pitch and appeared destined not to happen.

The Seasiders found themselves 2-0 up thanks to an early goal from Matt Broadley and Lewis Dennison netted his 14th goal of the season.

Will Annan, pictured during his spell with Brid Town, will meet his old team while playing for Cleethorpes Town on Tuesday

The Blues came out firing on all cylinders in the second half however, and netted twice through a penalty and a tap-in at the back post.

Bridlington’s only two changes were both enforced, with Eddie Rogerson and Matty Dixon missing out with groin and quad injuries respectively. In came Tom Algar, who put in a good shift in the midfield on his first start, while Jack Bulless was re-introduced to the defence.

Manager Adrian Costello, who was sent off by referee Garath Davies when he contested a decision, told Brid Town TV that there was a possibility Rogerson and Dixon would be back on Tuesday, though it looked more likely that their return would come against Pontefract Collieries this Saturday.

Though disappointing to let a two goal lead slip, a point on the road against the league’s most in-form team has to be deemed a good one. The draw also extended Brid’s unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

With the bad weather seeing only two other games go ahead in the Northern Premier League East Division, Brid rose to 11th and have gained 38 points with a further eight games remaining. That exceeds last season’s total of 34 points.

Cleethorpes’ trip to Consett AFC was one of the games called off due to the adverse weather, and therefore the Owls last fixture ended in a goalless draw at Sheffield FC on March 4.

The visitors' form contrasts that of Brid, as they are winless in their last five games.

Their last victory came at home against Grantham Town at the start of February, so they will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Occupying eighth position, Cleethorpes are three points and three positions ahead of Tuesday’s hosts, so Brid could go level on points with them, or alternatively could end Tuesday six points behind. Cleethorpes have also played a game less.

There will be some familiar faces at Queensgate, as Cleethorpes’ Leon Dawson and Will Annan will return to Brid, on the other hand, Brid defender James Williamson played for Cleethorpes at the start of the season.

Both teams have two of the division’s most prolific strikers. Declan Howe for Cleethorpes is fourth in the goalscorer charts with 14 league goals whilst Dennison is joint-sixth with 11 goals.

That is despite Dennison missing two months of the season after being forced off at half time due to injury in the late 1-0 loss at Cleethorpes.