Bridlington Town aim to give fans an early Christmas present with home win against Dunston

Bridlington Town will be hoping to give their supporters an early present, with their home game against Dunston two days prior to Christmas, 3pm kick-off.​

Ellis Barkworth was on target in Bridlington Town's 1-0 win on the road at Grimsby BOrough on Saturday. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

In a game of two halves, they struck late through substitute Ellis Barkworth, who scored his first goal for the club in the 87th minute, to claim a 1-0 victory in the road against Grimsby Borough, writes Ben Edwards.

That being said, were it not for some outstanding saves by James Hitchcock, the Seasiders could’ve found themselves behind by more than one goal at the break.

The Grimsby game marked the half-way point of Brid Town’s season, having played 19 league games.

They’re the first team in the division to reach the 19-game mark, during which they’ve picked up 24 points which sees them occupy ninth position, of which Adrian Costello admitted he is pleased with.

Dunston, on the other hand, sit one position and three points above the Seasiders, though that doesn’t necessarily tell the full tale. They’ve only played 14 games, the lowest in the league, five fewer than Bridlington.

They’re on a three game winning streak, having beaten Grimsby Borough 2-1, Winterton Rangers 3-0 and Ossett United 2-0.

Prior to those three games, they drew 1-1 with current league leaders Stockton Town. Prior to that game, they picked up their most recent defeat, 3-2 at home to North Ferriby.

It’s North Ferriby up next for Bridlington Town after the Dunston game, where they’ll travel just three days after on Boxing Day. They will know they are in for a tough couple of games.

To conclude the festive fixtures, Town will welcome Winterton Rangers to Queensgate on Saturday December 30.

In theory, this is the easiest of the three games, though it is important not to underestimate them.

Barkworth’s goal on Saturday made him Bridlington Town’s 12th goalscorer this season, so goals are coming from all over the pitch which is pleasing to see.

On the flip-side, a seventh clean sheet in all competitions prove that the Seasiders are certainly defending well too!