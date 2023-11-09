Pete Davidson slides in against Stocksbridge Park Steels.

In their last game away from home, three goals in six minutes completed a remarkable comeback to beat Grantham Town 3-2, writes Ben Edwards.

It was the Seasiders’ first away win of the season, and it seemed to spark a new belief into the side having lost five games on the bounce going into the game.

They will no doubt be hoping to build on that with another win on their travels, this time with a northerly trip to Newton Aycliffe.

Three home games followed the Grantham test, an opportunity to build on the victory, and an opportunity Adrian Costello’s side grabbed with both hands having won two of the three games.

A narrow 1-0 defeat against a strong Carlton Town side was sandwiched between two comprehensive victories with clean sheets.

The run started with a 3-0 victory against Brighouse Town, with two of the visiting players receiving red cards for fighting each other at half time.

Most recently, Stocksbridge Park Steels went one further, ending the game with eight men due to two red cards for dissent, and a player being forced off injured after all substitutes had been made.

That game ended in a 4-0 win for the Seasiders.

Ali Aydemir netted a three-minute brace in that match, making it five goals for the season which sees him rise to the top of Bridlington Town’s goal scorer chart this campaign.

Despite playing with a numerical advantage in both games, it’s important to not let that take the gloss off the victories, as on both occasions the Seasiders had comfortable leads before the red cards.

Before the Grantham game, Brid sat 19th and in the relegation zone. However, nine points from a possible 12 puts the Seasiders on 16 points, rising eight positions.

Newton Aycliffe are 12 games into their first ever season at Step Four of non-league.

They were promoted to the NPL East Division as champions of the ever-competitive Northern League Division One, having earned 85 points last campaign. They have picked up four victories in Newtonian’s new division, and having not picked up a single draw, sit on 12 points in 17th place.

Saturday’s game is the second of three home matches for Newton Aycliffe, having lost 4-1 against Consett AFC last week.