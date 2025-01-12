Bridlington Town aim to kick off home run with positive result against Bishop Auckland

Mike Thompson is hoping to get his second spell at the club underway at home to Bishop Auckland.

Bridlington Town will take on Bishop Auckland at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Tuesday, January 14, kick-starting a run of four consecutive home games for the Seasiders.

The Seasiders have had an incredibly disrupted schedule recently, firstly seeing their Boxing Day clash with Grimsby Borough abandoned just after half-time due to fog, with the score at 0-0, writes Ben Edwards.

Bridlington were then set to travel to North Ferriby on New Year's Day, but the East Yorkshire derby was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Three days later, it wasn’t rain but ice this time which caused problems, with Bridlington Town vs Brighouse Town called off due to a frozen pitch.

Bridlington Town celebrate a goal earlier this season.

The next day, Bridlington Town announced the appointment of Mike Thompson as manager, and his first game was set to be away to Ossett United on Friday evening, however, that was also called off due to a frozen pitch and snow.

After a first outside training session on Saturday, Thompson will be hoping to get underway against Bishop Auckland, a fixture which has already had disruption, as it was scheduled to be played on December 7, but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The two sides did play each other earlier in the season, providing by far the most entertaining game of the season so far, Bridlington Town trailing 3-0 at half-time, only to come back at win 4-3, thanks to a Danny Earl hat-trick in his first game back for the club.

In the only other recent encounter with Bishop Auckland recently, Bridlington Town lost 3-0 at the start of the 2023/24 campaign in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round.

The Bishops earned promotion to the Northern Premier League last season, winning the Northern League Division One with 100 points. They have had a decent first season at this level so far, sitting 12th with 20 points, despite changing manager mid-way through the season.

Now managed by Leon Carling, Bishop Auckland lost their last game 4-1 against Newton Aycliffe, though they did beat Consett AFC 3-1 on Boxing Day.

Like Bridlington Town, they are yet to play in 2025, as their games against Ashington AFC and Sherwood Colliery were both postponed.