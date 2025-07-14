Bridlington Town and Barton Town players pay tribute to former keeper James Hitchcock at friendly

Barton Town and Bridlington Town paid tribute to their former keeper James Hitchcock at the friendly on Saturday. Photo by Alexander Fynn

An afternoon dedicated to former Barton Town and Bridlington Town goalkeeper James Hitchcock ended in the visitors picking up their first pre-season victory.

The away team won 3-0 thanks to three quick-fire second-half goals on a sweltering Saturday afternoon, writes Ben Edwards.

Tom Allan capped off his first pre-season appearance with a goal, while new signing Jonathon Dash also started in goal, with fellow new recruits Brodie Sedman and Coby Scotter making appearances from the bench.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, with Ahmed Salam having the first attempt, but it was cleared off the line.

Tom Allan scored in his first appearance of pre-season at Barton Town. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Salam then linked up well with Alex Markham down the right flank, again seeing his effort blocked, though this time he won a corner.

Barton’s first look on goal came from Tom Waudby’s cross, but it was headed into the arms of Dash.

The hosts had the remaining half-chances of the first period, as Ceesay’s effort from the edge of the box was blocked, before Dash took the ball off the feet of Tom Waudby one-on-one.

Brid attacked with more purpose in the second half, and found the opener just five minutes in when Jake Day took the ball around the goalkeeper, and finished well at a narrow angle.

Will Annan lobs the ball forward for the visitors. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Tom Waudby looked for an immediate equaliser, cutting inside from the right flank but it was curled along the ground and straight at Dash.

Day almost had his second as Jak Whiting’s dangerous effort made its way to the striker, but his sliding effort was blocked.

From the resulting corner, Allan peeled off at the back post and Whiting found him, with the central defender heading the ball into the roof of the net to double the advantage.

The Seasiders netted their third in just seven minutes when Casey Stewart unleashed a thunderous strike from 30 yards which flew into the back of the net.

A fourth almost came with 20 minutes to go when Sedman switched the ball to Whiting, who drove forward. He was tackled but the ball fell to Stewart, who fired over from close range. Minutes later, Scotter was up at the back post, but headed Allan’s cross wide of the right post.

Danger man Tom Waudby picked the ball up on the edge of the area, but struck wide of the left post.

Barton: Dixon-Brown (Thompson 46′), Aydemir (Broadley 67′), W. Waudby, Green (Fenton 62′), Wressel, Bulless, T. Waudby, Sheppard (Green 80′), Edwards (McDonald 75′), Tait (Abraham 55′), Ceesay (Stafford 55′). Unused sub: Lamplough

Brid Town: Dash (Voase 75′), Markham (Sedman 46′), Whiting, Davidson (Dunkerley 71′), Lewis, Allan, Salam (Coulson 46′), Dunkerley (Trialist A 46′), Day (Trialist B 46′), Annan (Scotter 59′), Stewart.

Before kick-off, Brid announced the triple signing of Sedman, Scotter and Dash.

Sedman, a versatile player who has progressed through the town's sides, has impressed at centre-back in Town’s first two games.

Scotter featured for both Town’s first team and reserves last campaign, and signs on for the 2025-26 season.

Dash, who played 75 minutes in goal for Brid against Bottesford on Tuesday, signs after an impressive last season with Beverley Town.