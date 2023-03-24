News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Town back on home turf for Dunston NPL East clash

After two games away from Queensgate, Bridlington Town will return to home action on Saturday, welcoming Dunston to the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:24 GMT- 2 min read
Jake Martindale
The visitors have become a familiar side for Town in the last 12 months - having already faced each other twice this season, writes Ben Edwards.

In the league, the Seasiders picked up a 1-1 draw in Tyne and Wear, thanks to an injury-time equaliser from sub Joe Norton.

This came over two months after the two sides battled it out in the FA Cup Preliminary Round at Queensgate.

Eddie Rogerson may return to action this weekend against Dunston
Town beat Whitley Bay 3-1 to get to that stage, but were beaten 3-0 by a dominant Dunston.

The final game of last season was between these two sides, and went down as one of the most memorable and important games in Town's recent history.

Three points were required to secure their NPL East status. The game was tied at 2-2 until the 90th minute when Andy Norfolk won a penalty.

Up stepped Lewis Dennison, who showed nerves of steel to slot the spot-kick into the top right corner, saving his side from the drop.

In their last NPL East game, Brid picked up a brilliant 1-1 draw thanks to Mackenzie Warne's 78th-minute equaliser, despite having to name a reduced squad of just 13 players.

Adrian Costello rewarded his players’ effort by naming an unchanged starting line-up in the cup in midweek, with Jack Bulless and Jake Martindale returning to the bench.

Eddie Rogerson and Matty Dixon both still missed out through injury, but the duo look set for a return against Dunston.

There's a lot to play for still for the visitors, who are pushing for the play-offs.

To celebrate Non-League Day To celebrate Town are offering half-price entry to season ticket holders of professional clubs.

The club’s Under 12s Go Free offer will also be running.

With no Premier League and Championship games on this weekend, why not come and watch some proper football?

Bridlington Town