Bridlington Town battle back to earn 1-1 draw at Pontefract Collieries

Andy Norfolk wins a header in the draw at Ponte.

It was a very depleted squad due to injuries and unavailability, which saw Rotherham loanee get his first start - he took his opportunity superbly putting in an outstanding display, writes Ben Edwards.

Assistant manager Andy Norfolk started having been an unused substitute in recent weeks. Skipper Jack Griffin was forced to slot in at centre-back, having played in midfield all season.

It was the hosts that started the brighter side. The referee played advantage following a penalty appeal after five minutes, but Luke Hinsley curled a close range effort from the right hand side of the box over the crossbar.

Mackenzie Warne capped a superb display for Bridlington Town with the late leveller at Pontefract. PHOTOS BY SCOTT MERRYLEES

Six minutes later Adam Priestley forced James Hitchcock into a brilliant reflex save, after the striker struck a volley from the edge of the box.

The Brid Town supporters expected the referee to show Jordan Emery at least a yellow card after his late challenge on Benn Lewis, but to their surprise no card was brandished.

Norfolk whipped in the free-kick from the right flank, finding James Williamson in space 15-yards out, but his header was straight at goalkeeper Lloyd Allinson.

Just three minutes after the Seasiders’ first chance of the game, Pontefract took the lead. A great cross from Jack Greenhough found Mikey Dunn, who beat Williamson to the ball and headed excellently ino the bottom left corner, giving Hitchcock no chance.

Town's Matt Broadley pushes forward at Pontefract.

Two minutes after netting the opener, Dunn went on a brilliant solo run, getting past Williamson. He cut inside onto his right foot but his curled effort was well parried by Hitchcock for a corner. A Colls man won the header from the set-piece but headed over.

The extremely boggy pitch limited Brid from playing their usual style of football, with neither side creating any chances in the final 20 minutes of the first half.

Ten minutes into the second half, Priestley got on the end of a ball in behind Williamson, but Hitchcock came out quickly to smother. The shot-stopper was caught late by the striker, but no foul was given.

Norfolk then drove forwards 30 yards with the ball, ignoring the option of Will Sutton to the left he had a go from range, though his low, left-footed effort was dragged wide.

Brid defender James Williamson battles for the ball.

Dunn looked to add a second when he unleashed a powerful effort with the outside of the foot from distance, but it was well held by Hitchcock.

Just two minutes later, the ball was played to Spencer Harris, but his effort from 20-yards went wide of the left post.

The Seasiders battled well all game and found a well deserved equaliser after 78 minutes. George Harrison, who hadn’t been on the pitch for long, played a brilliant ball down the line to Lewis.

He gave it back to Harrison, who laid the ball off to Warne in space.

