Seasiders skipper Jack Griffin goes up for a header against Sheffield FC.

It was a bright start to the game for the hosts, Ali Aydemir made a run before cutting infield and laying it off to Lewis Dennison, who fired over from close range, writes Ben Edwards.

Just a minute later, again Aydemir cut inside from the left and curled an effort just high of the top right corner.

Brid continued to create better chances, as the ball fell to Dennison who spun and had his shot well saved by Gary Stevens. Matt Broadley brought down the rebound well and saw his low cross blocked.

Aydemir had a good chance on the half-hour mark. Nick Hutton picked up the ball on the left, and laid it to Aydemir who forced Stevens into a brilliant save.

Yet another curled effort from Aydemir went over, a minute prior to him playing the ball to Dennison, whose shot was saved, but Broadley couldn’t quite net the rebound.

A corner from Sheffield saw Will Sutton forced into a goal-line clearance, before Reece Fielding again headed over from the secondary corner, ending the first half goalless, though the Seasiders were the dominant team.

Striker Luke Hinsley should have found the breakthrough with a free header five minutes into the second half, but put it wide.

Sheffield countered with Adam Baskerville squaring the ball to Hinsley free in the middle, but James Hitchcock made a brilliant point-blank save.

Sub Jack Yates then had an opportunity from a snap-shot but his effort was saved.

The next 20 minutes saw few chances, until the 84th minute when a ball into the box from the left was headed home by Hinsley to give the visitors a late lead.

It was a lead that lasted just four minutes though, as star man Will Sutton’s sublime right-footed cross was met by Dennison, who headed brilliantly past Stevens to level.

Sheffield then had a chance one-on-one, but Hitchcock made a good save.

In the second minute of added time, a Dennison corner was whipped in and Yates struck his shot over the bar.