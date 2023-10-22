Bridlington Town battle back to net superb 3-2 win on road at Grantham Town

Lewis Dennison scored a penalty as Brid Town battled back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Grantham on Saturday, but was then sent off for a second caution in stoppage-time.

Form on the road has been disappointing so far for Brid, having lost their opening seven games away from home but that run was put to an end, however, in the Seasiders’ last game, which ended in a 3-2 victory at Grantham Town, writes Ben Edwards.

Starting with five-at-the-back, the Seasiders found themselves 1-0 behind early on, and soon switched to a more familiar 4-2-3-1. In the second half, the hosts made it 2-0, though this only sparked a sensational comeback.

Lewis Dennison won a penalty, and scored it to give his side a lifeline in the 77th minute. Three minutes later Jack Bulless headed home his first goal of the season to make it 2-2.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just another three minutes passed and the Seasiders were ahead, with substitute Andy Norfolk finding the winning goal.

Deep into injury-time, Dennison was shown a second yellow card by referee Karl Parker, though he will be available for selection against Brighouse as his one-match suspension will take place in a week’s time.

Despite the victory, which put an end to a five-game losing streak, Adrian Costello’s side remained 19th and inside the relegation zone, though now on 10 points the gap to those above has closed.

With home form seeming to be Brid’s strength this season, three winnable games at home in a row give the Seasiders a great opportunity to build on Saturday’s result and climb the NPL East table.

Brighouse travel to the Seaside off the back of a 10 day break from action, as their game against Ossett on Friday evening was called off due to a waterlogged Ossett pitch as a result of the effects of storm Babet.

It means their last game was on Saturday October 14, beating Consett AFC 3-1, just three days after a 3-2 victory over Thackley in the West Riding County Cup first round, so they will no doubt come to Queensgate looking to make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

A mixed season so far for Vill Powell’s side places them 11th in the league with 14 points, having picked up four wins, two draws and three losses.

Mohammad Qasim is without a doubt their danger man, as he’s already picked up 14 goal this campaign, half of which have come in the league, making him the NPL East’s joint second most prolific scorer, tied with Dunston’s Dale Pearson - both of whom are only behind Kevin Bastos.

Brighouse are one of just two teams that Brid did the double over last season, with North Shields being the other to lose both games against the Seasiders.

Similar to the Grantham game on Saturday, it was Norfolk with a late winner against Brighouse at home in October last year. The reverse game in February ended in a 3-2 victory on the road, George Harrison opening the scoring on his first start for the club.