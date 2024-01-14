Against a Stockton Town side eventually reduced to 10 men, Bridlington Town were rewarded for a hard-working performance with a 2-2 draw against the Northern Premier League East table toppers on Saturday.

Ali Aydemir scored both goals as Bridlington Town earned a 2-2 home draw against Stockton Town. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Just one change was made to the starting line-up for the Seasiders first home game of 2024, with Ellis Barkworth coming in for Glen Sani, writes Ben Edwards.

Michael Roberts produced the first shot of the game for the visitors after just three minutes, firing wide of the right post from inside the penalty area. Ali Aydemir did well on the right flank to win a corner. Andy Norfolk took it, finding Pete Davidson with the outswinger but he headed wide of the left post.

Michael Roberts' shot was blocked, earning Stockton a corner. It found skipper Adam Nicholson at the back post, but he side-footed it over the bar.

Andrew Norfolk looks to get the ball away from a Stockton player in Saturday's game at Queensgate.PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Michael Roberts looked the most dangerous player for Stockton, getting in behind Alex Markham but a poor touch allowed the right-back to catch up. He slid the ball to Michael Pearson, who sliced the ball wide.

Glen Butterworth saw his header saved by James Hitchcock, before Stockton took the lead. Tom Coulthard’s header found the back of the net with the help of a deflection to open the scoring

A few minutes later, Fowler’s effort wrong-footed the Bridlington shot stopper, who did well to parry it before pouncing on the ball.

Dennison drove into the penalty area from the right flank, but saw his left-footed effort go over the bar.

December's Brid Town player of the month Alex Markham in action against the league leaders.

The hosts found an equaliser three minutes before the break. Aydemir was played in behind the Stockton defence, before producing a composed finish past Callum Roberts.

In the first of two added minutes at the end of the first half, Ellis Barkworth won a free-kick 20 yards from goal. Surprisingly, Jack Bulless took the set-piece, with his curled effort deflecting over.

It was the perfect start to the second half for the Seasiders, as Aydemir broke down the right. He ignored the option of Jake Brown, which proved to be a good decision as he produced an excellent low finish from a narrow angle into the bottom left corner, netting his and Bridlington’s second of the game.

Stockton were awarded a questionable free-kick as Davidson was penalised, though it was curled over by Kevin Hayes. A corner from the right was just put over by Coulthard, looking for his second headed goal of the game.

Stockton did find the equaliser, with a stroke of luck as Hayes’ deflected shot fell perfectly to the feet of Pearson, whose side-footed finish found the back of the net to make it two-a-piece after 67 minutes.

Three minutes later, the complexion of the game changed when Stockton captain Nicholson was shown a second yellow card. He was cautioned in the first half for the aggressive manner in which he approached the ref, before being shown a yellow for dragging Dennison down.

Norfolk’s effort from the left was straight at the Stockton keeper, before Glen Sani and Matty Dixon linked up well. The latter tried his luck, but again it was easy for Callum Roberts to save.

