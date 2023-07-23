Bridlington Town battle hard for opening home win of pre-season against Maltby Main

Eddie Rogerson lets fly for the Seasiders in Saturday's 1-0 home win against Maltby. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

A trialist’s free-kick was enough to see the Seasiders defeat Maltby 1-0, writes Ben Edwards.

Ali Aydemir found himself with the first chance of the game after five minutes, getting on the end of an excellent ball over the top from Eddie Rogerson, though he volleyed well over the crossbar.

Two minutes later Aydemir had the first shot on target of the afternoon, though it was saved by Lewis Oxley.

New signing Alex Markham in action Brid against Maltby.

The shot-stopper then gave the ball straight to Aydemir, who beat his man but dragged his shot wide of the left post - the hosts looked dangerous in the opening 10 minutes.

Trialist B then won a free kick for Town towards the centre, 20-yards from goal. He took the set-piece himself, placing it excellently into the bottom left corner to give Brid the lead inside 20 minutes.

Trialist A spread the ball well to Aydemir on the right, whose cross to Jake Martindale was superb, though he headed straight into the arms of Oxley.

Aydemir was dispossessed in his own half, but Sam Ackroyd dragged his shot wide of the post to ensure Maltby remained behind at the break.

A Bridlington Town trialist on the ball against Maltby.

Five minutes into the second half, subs Pete Davidson and Andy Norfolk linked up nicely, though a shot from the latter was saved one-on-one.

Norfolk gave away a free-kick on the right flank deep into the Brid half. It was played to Lee Thompson on the edge of the penalty area, though he curled his effort over while under pressure from Adam Stockhill.

Trialist B’s inswinging corner from the right made its way to James Williamson, though he volleyed over the crossbar.

Keeper James Hitchcock gave the ball straight to Matt Morton in the penalty area, though to the shot-stopper's relief his mistake wasn’t punished as he put it wide.

Norfolk played a great ball to set free Aydemir down the left. The winger cut inside, unleashing a teasing, low effort which curled onto the right post and behind for a goal-kick.

With 10 minutes remaining, a blocked Maltby shot made its way to Toby Kenyon, whose effort was really well saved by Hitchcock.

It was Kenyon who had the final shot of the game, though he fired over from the 18-yard line.

