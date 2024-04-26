Bridlington Town battle to beat the drop from NPL East on final day at Consett

Ali Aydemir in action for Brid. Photos by Dom Taylor

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Ossett United, it meant that the relegation battle would go to the final day, writes Ben Edwards.

To make matters worse, Grantham Town won 2-1 twice during the week against Liversedge and Sheffield, whilst Ossett beat Hebburn Town 1-0, denying them the opportunity to win the league.

The three results mean that both Ossett and Grantham have now avoided relegation, with Bridlington Town dropping to 18th.

A point will all but guarantee safety for the Seasiders, who currently have 35 points. Winterton on 32 points at the bottom of the league are highly unlikely to overtake Bridlington Town due to their 14 worse goal difference.

Similarly, if Bridlington do draw and move to 36 points, Brighouse on 33 points are almost certain to stay behind the Seasiders, as their goal difference is 11 less. They take on Carlton on Saturday, who have already guaranteed playoffs.

Consett have nothing to play for as they occupy 12th position. They’re on a poor run of form, having not won any of their last seven games.

In their last game away against Carlton, they had eight first team players missing. It meant that manager Anthony Fawcett had to make his debut for the club at 44 years-old, starting as a striker.

Lewis Dennison will be hoping to take his cup final form into the crucial league game this Saturday. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

He was taken off at half time, and replaced by their only substitute, which was backup goalkeeper James Anderson.

To make matters worse, Jack Gibbons was sent off in injury time, and will now be suspended against Bridlington Town. It is a credit to Consett that they only lost the game 2-1.

Bridlington haven’t lost any of their last five games against Consett, and have won four of them. Earlier in the season, Adrian Costello’s side picked up a convincing 3-0 victory back at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium.

They also beat Consett at Belle View Stadium last campaign, winning 3-2 before drawing 0-0 in the reverse fixture.