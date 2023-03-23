The Seasiders proved to be far too strong for the Humber Premier League Premier Division relegation battlers in the midweek clash at The Roy West Centre.

Brid Town will now tackle Hedon Rangers, the current leaders of the HPL Premier, in the final, with the date and the venue still to be confirmed.

Hessle had the first chance of the semi-final after only seven minutes when a ball was played in behind Benn Lewis, before the Hessle man cut inside but curled their shot off target. Moments later, Hessle get down the left, but a low cross evaded everyone.

On 18 minutes the Seasiders took the lead through leading goalscorer Lewis Dennison, who lost his marker to head home a sensational cross from Ali Aydemir.

Six minutes later a long ball from James Williamson found Dennison who ran onto to his own flick on, before being pulled back by a defender right on the edge of the box. The lead was almost doubled from the resulting free-kick by Andy Norfolk, as it found Matt Broadley, and his strike from point-blank range was unbelievably saved by Weaver.

As Town piled on the pressure in search of a second goal, Aydemir cut inside from the right and his left footed effort curled onto the bar on 27 minutes.

Four minutes later the Town lead was finally doubled, as the impressive Mackenzie Warne played a through ball, and Dennison bagged his second with a brilliant, composed finish past Weaver from the edge of the area.

Dennison then headed wide when well-placed to seal his hat-trick on 38 minutes and Lewis had a volley blocked as Town looked to kill the game off.

Eight minutes after half-time, Tom Algar’s superb cross found Dennison, but his shot was well saved. The rebound saw sub Jake Martindale strike from close range, but Weaver pulled off a brilliant save yet again from point-blank range.

Martindale netted the Seasiders’ third on 66 minutes to wrap up the victory, and Hessle’s night got even worse nine minutes later as they were reduced to 10 men when O’Connor was shown a red card.

