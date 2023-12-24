It was Dunston who played to the windy conditions better than their opponents on Saturday December 23, as they left Bridlington Town with a 3-0 victory.

Brid Town's Matty Dixon clearing the ball from a Dunston attacker.

The visitors took an early lead after just six minutes. Phil Turnbull’s free-kick into the penalty area was defended poorly, David Robinson lost his man and headed past James Hitchcock, writes Ben Edwards.

For the remainder of the first half, there were very few chances due to the wind, though the Seasiders probably enjoyed more of the ball.

Dale Pearson got on the end of a long ball, but Hitchcock was able to smother his effort.

Bridlington Town's Alex Markham tracks a Dunston forward in the NPL East encounter. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Shortly after it was another ball over the top, this time from Jack Maskell which found Pearson, but Hitchcock saved easily.

Ten minutes into the second half, Dunston doubled their advantage through Robinson again. His superb effort from 25 yards curled into the back of the net.

The frustration from Bridlington’s perspective was that Pete Davidson was not allowed back on to the pitch after an injury, leading to the Seasiders playing with 10 men before the goal went in.

Another brilliant goal made it 3-0 after 67 minutes, with Pearson smashing the ball past Hitchcock from the edge of the penalty area.

Glen Sani came close to pulling one back, but a ball across goal was put over by the wide-man from close range.

With just two minutes of regular time remaining, a floodlight failure delayed the game for around 10 minutes before the players returned.

Bridlington probably played their best football of the game throughout the remaining time left, with Sani’s effort well blocked by Craig Baxter.

Town boss Adrian Costello, speaking after the match, said: “I think Dunston were worthy winners, they dealt with the conditions much better than we did.

"It was a bad day for us, we can’t be good every week and that was one of those games that we learn from, then move on from.