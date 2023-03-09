Bridlington Town boss Adrian Costello offers local stars a chance to shine

Stockton Town defend a Bridlington corner PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

A brilliant display earned the Seasiders a very impressive 1-0 win at home against high-flyers Stockton last time out, Jake Martindale headed home his first league goal of the season after Ali Aydemir did well down the right before dinking the ball to the back post, writes Ben Edwards.

Sam Flowerdew, a local lad who plays for Brid Town Rovers, featured as a sub, and manager Adrian Costello said: “With not having a reserve team game this weekend it was only fair to call Sam up to the first team.

"He has been training with the first team squad and has performed well enough to warrant his inclusion. JP, the club’s analyst, has been to reserve team games to identify those that could step up in the future. JP will continue to monitor the reserve team and where possible I will invite local players to first team training sessions”

Ali Aydemir was the man of the match for Bridlington Town against Stockton Town

The victory made it back-to-back wins for Brid, continuing the good form under Costello in the fight for survival. With a lot of midweek games across the two months, Brid will be relishing the opportunity to have a full week between fixtures.

Saturday will be a challenge for Brid, as the hosts have won seven consecutive games and are unbeaten in eight games - their last defeat coming in January against a very strong Worksop.

The Blues’ recent exceptional form has seen them go from a mid-table side to now occupying a playoff position, as they sit fifth with 49 points.

Their last two encounters have both ended in 3-0 away victories against Consett AFC and Ossett United, respectively.

Long Eaton will now no doubt be looking forward to returning to Grange Park.

Prolific attacking-midfielder Jamie Walker netted twice in Long Eaton’s last game, and is the club’s top scorer with 17 goals.

His 16 league goals puts him second to Worksop’s Liam Hughes in the NPL East goal-scoring charts.

Saturday’s game is a reverse fixture of the first league match of the season, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Queensgate back in August.