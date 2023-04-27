News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Town boss hails players after final-day win secures NPL East survival

​Bridlington Town boss Adrian Costello felt his side fully deserved the 1-0 home win against Stocksbridge Park Steels that secured their NPL Division East status on the final day of the season.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 27th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Benn Lewis in action for Bridlington Town during their 1-0 home win against Stocksbridge Park Steels. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLORBenn Lewis in action for Bridlington Town during their 1-0 home win against Stocksbridge Park Steels. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR
Matt Broadley’s first-half header ensured the three points to keep the Seasiders clear of the drop, ending the campaign in 14th place, defeating a Park Steels side set for the play-offs.

Costello said: "I think we controlled that game. I think game-management wise we had it from start to finish. They only had one shot in the game and that was in the second half, so I think we dominated possession.

"We always play better against better teams, your Worksops, your Stocktons, your Long Eatons and now Stocksbridge, we play better against teams who want to play football.

Matty Dixon in action for Town against Stocksbridge Park SteelsMatty Dixon in action for Town against Stocksbridge Park Steels
"Teams that want to thump it up in the air and we all have to fight for second balls that isn’t our game this season, it will change for next.

"I think we deserved the three points and I didn’t think we were ever going to concede.

"I thought Broads (Matt Broadley) was superb in that first half and the same with Ali (Aydemir). It was a really good performance, those 14 players controlled the game."

Costello was especially happy with the goal, as it had come directly through training work the previous week.

He added: “It was undefendable. We said if you can get the ball out to wide areas and good delivery and your wide players are then coming inside your full-back and not getting too close you are getting players into the box and you give yourself a chance.

“It came out, a brilliant delivery from Benn Lewis and Broads had done what we asked him and what we had gone through in training, go inside your full-back and there you’ll be, easy header."

Costello also admitted his side had to exceed his target to stay in the division.

The boss said: "It feels good to be in the division still, no one wants to be relegated, we have the chance to kick on now.

"At the start of these 15 games I said we needed 15 points and it’s actually taken us 20 points to be safe.

"We had a bit of a blip, but actually we have done well in those 15 games with the limited squad we have done well.

"I am really pleased for the supporters and also really pleased for Pete (Smurthwaite), he puts his money into the club.”

Related topics:Bridlington TownSeasiders