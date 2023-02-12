Lewis Dennison scored in Bridlington Town's 4-2 win at Carlton Town.

Just one change was made to the starting lineup with Jake Martindale getting the nod over Jack Yates.

The first opportunity fell the way of the Millers, when 39-year old captain Aaron O’Connor, who has National League and League Two experience, got past James Williamson and to the by-line, but fired over from a tight angle.

It was O’Connor again who was able to get in behind the Bridlington defence on the counter, but Jack Bulless made a brilliant last ditch tackle to prevent him from pulling the trigger.

James Williamson notched for the Seasiders.

Shortly after, the Carlton skipper chested the ball down before shooting from 25 yards, though it flew over - the hosts had most of the ball for the first quarter of an hour.

Just before the 20-minute mark, Nick Hutton whipped in a free kick deep from the right hand side, but it was poor and went out for a goal kick.

However, from the goal-kick, Louis Turner gave the ball straight to Ali Aydemir. He made a good run down the left before squaring the ball to Lewis Dennison, who tapped it into the open net.

After 33 minutes, Hutton whipped in a good inswinging corner which found Bulless at the back post, but he headed off target.

A minute later, a free-kick was given after a challenge by Jarod Holmes on Dennison. Needlessly, the centre-back then retaliated by kneeing the Brid man, resulting in him receiving a red card, making the task for Carlton even harder.

In the first of two minutes added on at the end of the first half, Williamson conceded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, though it was curled over and the Seasiders went into the break with the advantage.

It was an end-to-end start to the second half with chances for both teams.

Dennison headed on a goal-kick to Hutton, who unleashed an incredible strike from 20-yards into the top right hand corner to double the lead - a certain goal of the season contender!

On the hour mark, Dennison again was good in the air to flick a ball onto Jake Martindale.

He played a sensational ball to Aydemir who fired at the keeper - corner to the visitors.

A goalmouth scramble from the corner saw Williamson eventually head the ball home to make it 3-0.

Costello then decided to give Rotherham loanee Mackenzie Warne half-an-hour to impress, he replaced Martindale in the attacking midfield role.

Carlton had one back when sub Bradley Wells finished excellently from the edge of the area.

It took just four minutes for Brid to regain their three-goal advantage, with Warne certainly making the impression he would have hoped to.

He nicked the ball off the defender and did well to hold the man on, before showing great composure to finish one-on-one from close range.

With a little over 10 minutes remaining, yet another sub netted.

The ball went into the air on the edge of the 18-yard box, which Tyler Blake latched onto to volley into the right hand side of the goal.

A big chance came again for Carlton who were putting on the pressure.

A long throw then saw them cross the ball from the left. Niall Hylton had a free header but put it straight at Hitchcock.

The Millers then put the ball in the back of the net following a ball in from the right, but the referee blew for a foul on Hitchcock.