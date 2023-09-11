Bridlington Town crash out of FA Trophy after 4-0 loss at Prescot Cables

Matty Dixon and Jack Walters both missed out through minor injuries at the weekend, both of whom proved to be big losses for the Seasiders, writes Ben Edwards.

After only three minutes Kyle Sambor’s effort inside the penalty area was placed perfectly into the left side of the goal, leaving Town keeper James Hitchcock with no chance.

Ali Aydemir, whose performance in an unfamiliar right-back position was one of the main positives for Brid, nicked the ball off an attacker to concede the first corner of the game. The set-piece was played short but eventually skied from 12 yards.

The visitors came close to finding an equaliser when Tom Algar’s deep free-kick from the left found the head of Lewis Dennison, who forced keeper Mitchell Allen into an excellent save. From the resulting corner, Pete Davidson headed over.

Just after the 15-minute mark the advantage was doubled. Nathan Koehler’s long throw was a threat all afternoon. On this occasion it found John Murphy, with the striker’s flicked header nestling into the right hand side of the goal.

Brid continued to look most threatening from set-pieces, with a corner from the left finding James Williamson, who was stretching and headed wide of the right post.

With eight minutes until the break, Dennison did really well to steal the ball off a defender on the left flank. He spun and laid the ball off to Jake Martindale, whose effort from 20 yards went straight to Allen.

On the brink of half-time, Prescot added a third. Davidson failed to block a cross from the left, which found Jack Goodwin who had the easy task of heading home at the back post.

Just three minutes into the second half, the ball rebounded after another Koehler long throw, though the eventual effort flew narrowly wide.

The hosts made it four with 62 minutes played, as Sambor’s cross from the right was tapped home by Matthew Hamilton, who beat Hitchcock to the ball.

Sambor got in behind with 20 minutes remaining, but skied the ball over Hitchcock’s goal.

The two Brid subs, Max Ezard and Finlay Southcoat, with the midfielder’s ball into the latter being cut out.

The ball rebounded to Ezard, who fired over from 20-yards.

A Cables free-kick from the left wing found Thomas Owens, but he headed over the crossbar from close range.

Hamilton then fired over from inside the area towards the left.