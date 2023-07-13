Bridlington Town Disability Football team take on rivals in Queensgate tournament

The Bridlington Town Disability Football team will take on rival teams in a Queensgate tournament this Sunday.

The event will be held at Bridlington Town's Hudgell Solicitor Stadium, starting at 11am and taking place throughout the day, writes Ben Edwards.

Teams will be separated into different leagues based on ability bandings and will play five-a-side fixtures, with multiple games taking place at one time.

While there's no doubt each team will be determined to win their leagues, the competition has been described as a friendly tournament, with the real winner being everyone who takes part.

As such, during the presentation at the end, each club will be awarded a commemorative trophy, while each player will receive a medal.