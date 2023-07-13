News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Town Disability Football team take on rivals in Queensgate tournament

Bridlington Town's Disability Football team will gather with another six disability teams from Hull, Bradford, Saltaire, Harrogate, Skelmersdale and Greetland for a disability tournament in their home town on Sunday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
The Bridlington Town Disability Football team will take on rival teams in a Queensgate tournament this Sunday.
The event will be held at Bridlington Town's Hudgell Solicitor Stadium, starting at 11am and taking place throughout the day, writes Ben Edwards.

Teams will be separated into different leagues based on ability bandings and will play five-a-side fixtures, with multiple games taking place at one time.

While there's no doubt each team will be determined to win their leagues, the competition has been described as a friendly tournament, with the real winner being everyone who takes part.

As such, during the presentation at the end, each club will be awarded a commemorative trophy, while each player will receive a medal.

Anyone is more than welcome to come down and watch. Admission is free with the Town Bar and Snack Bar open for any refreshments.

