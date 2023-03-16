Bridlington Town duo Matty Dixon and Eddie Rogerson may return at Pontefract

Bridlington Town's Eddie Rogerson may return at Pontefract

Due to an unplayable pitch, Pontefract’s scheduled trip to Hebburn last Saturday was called off, writes Ben Edwards.

It has been a fortnight since the Colls last took to the field, and a month since they played a home game.

On the contrary, the Seasiders are in among a busy schedule having played on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 to Cleethorpes at Queensgate, and are also in East Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final action midweek the following week.

Bridlington Town's Matty Dixon may return at Pontefract this Saturday

Assistant manager Andy Norfolk says Eddie Rogerson and Matty Dixon may be available against Ponte to help bolster the squad and give manager Adrian Costello more options.

Prior to the midweek loss, Brid were on a six-game unbeaten run and were looking good under the new management of Costello. They occupy 11th position with 38 points.

Pontefract sit two place and two points above the Seasiders, so a win would see Brid leapfrog them.

It’s been four games since the Colls last picked up a win, that coming on February 11 at home to Brighouse.

They have picked up just two points in the four games since, with their last result ending in a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Grantham, despite the latter being reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes.