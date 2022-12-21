Lewis Dennison opened the scoring for Bridlington Town in the win against Beverley Town

The game started brightly for the visitors, with new signing Luca Chadli looking dangerous down the left flank. He created the first chance of the game, doing well to beat his man before squaring it across to Jack Yates, who fired at the keeper, writes Ben Edwards.

Jake Martindale latched onto the rebound but couldn’t convert.

The opening goal came four minutes later. Andy Norfolk whipped in a brilliant cross from the right, which was headed home by Lewis Dennison.

Eddie Rogerson returned from injury against Beverley Town

With Brid Town on top, just a minute later a good chance fell the way of Dennison again. He was played in behind but fired over from the right-hand side.

The home side then grew into the game, earning a few corners that James Hitchcock excellently claimed.

Dennison then found himself with another big chance, one-on-one with the keeper to the left of the penalty area. He tried to place it with the side of his foot but the keeper saved from close range.

Two minutes later, James Williamson’s cross found Yates at the back post, but his header was off target.

This was followed by Chadli yet again doing well to beat his man, this time down the right. His low cross perfectly picked out Ryan Caulfield, but the ball bobbled in front of him and he fired over from close range.

Hitchcock then pulled off an incredible save, getting a hand to a powerful half-volley. The resulting corner found a man at the back post, but he struck off target.

Three minutes before the break, Dennison picked up the ball in the penalty area. He squared it to Caulfield but his touch was too heavy and rolled through to the keeper.

After the break Thompson opted to make a few changes, including Harvey Carew replacing Eddie Rogerson, who returned from a long-term injury, after 56 minutes.

A free-kick was whipped in towards Dennison, but he headed at the keeper. Just a minute later, Chadli’s cross also found Dennison in space, but he was stretching and volleyed wide.

Cam Connelly had two efforts for Beverley in the 70th minute. His first was blocked and the second was just wide. Following this, his brother Harry Connelly, who plays for Brid Town Rovers, replaced Hitchcock in between the sticks.

Shortly after, Caulfield was played in, but fluffed his lines and struck over the bar.

With five minutes to go, Norfolk drilled a free-kick into the penalty area. It met Yates’s head, but it went over.

Yates then found the back of the net three minutes later in tremendous fashion. He was gifted the ball by the Beverley shot stopper, and beautifully curled the ball into the top right corner from the edge of the penalty area, seeing the game finish 2-0.

This leads Brid into a Boxing Day clash against strugglers Tadcaster, with Under-12s going free again, it would be great to see a good crowd at Queensgate.

Brid will also be taking part in Shelter’s No Home Kit Campaign, wearing their white away kit for this game.