Bridlington Town earn 2-0 win at Grimsby Borough to seal NPL East survival

First-half goals from veteran striker Michael Coulson and Danny Earl sealed the Seasiders survival in the Northern Premier League Division East as Bridlington Town won 2-0 at Grimsby Borough in their final away league game of the season.

Town boss Mike Thompson only made one change to his side after Saturday’s defeat at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels, Sam Leverett replacing Nathan Dyer, writes Alexander Fynn.

The visitors started the game the better when an Ahmed Salam corner was met by Alex Markham, but his header was cleared away by Borough keeper Liam Higton.

Earl stumbled to the ground after a collision, but it proved to be not too serious as the striker caught Grimsby on the counter attack, however his effort was blocked for a corner.

Coulson opened the scoring with 22 minutes on the clock as Sam Leverett fired in a superb cross which the number 9 headed it into the bottom left corner.

Grimsby Borough started to get a foothold of the game as a cross came into Scott Fenwick, but Benn Lewis and Markham came rushing in to earn the ball back.

Earl doubled the Seasiders’ advantage as Salam swung in a corner which was met by Earl at the near post, and he guided his header into the bottom left corner.

Coulson had a golden chance to add a third goal as Leverett pulled the ball back to the attacker.

He took an extra touch, but Higton produced an unorthodox save.

The Seasiders went into the changing rooms with a comfortable lead.

The visitors started the second half carrying momentum, as Salam’s effort was well saved, and Leverett fired the rebound over from a tight angle.

Grimsby had a chance to get themselves back into the game as Heslop was dispossessed by Charlie Burden-Whittleton, but his poor shot was comfortably saved by Jack Hall.

The Bridlington number 1 produced a great save as Rio Molyneaux was one-on-one with Hall, however the Seasiders gloveman palmed the ball away to safety.

The next 10 minutes was very much played in the middle third of the pitch, with both sides not having clear-cut chances, until Salam fired in an in-swinging corner dangerously close to the Grimsby goal which Higton had to punch away.

Sam Topliss then fired over the bar on the volley at the back post.

Thompson eventually made his first substitution as goalscorer Coulson came off for Dyer.

Hall tipped Josh Venney’s deep free-kick over the crossbar before Salam headed Leverett’s corner wide of the post.

Thompson had to say this after the match: “The main thing was that we had to look after ourselves.

"We said pre-game that it was disappointing on Saturday, it was probably the worst that we had played under me, lack of energy and lack of intensity, and it felt like we won this game in the first half.”

With Brighouse sharing the points with Garforth Town, sending the former down, it means that the Seasiders will be playing with a lot less pressure against Belper Town at the Mounting Systems Stadium for Saturday’s final game of the season.