Bridlington Town earn crucial home win against relegation rivals Sherwood Colliery

Bridlington Town earned a 2-0 home win against Sherwood Colliery. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town remained in the NPL East relegation zone despite earning a crucial 2-0 win against Sherwood Colliery at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Coach Mike Thompson made a single change to his matchday squad with Josh Barrett replacing striker Danny Earl, writes Alexander Fynn.

In a game that was never going to be a classic remained very flat for the first 10 minutes or so, Michael Coulson had the first real opportunity for the Seasiders when Sam Kay fired a through-ball to Coulson, the central midfielder took a touch but left the Sherwood defence a little too much time and the attack came to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington were lucky not to concede around 25 minutes in when Terry Atem had a chance for the Colliery from the penalty spot, but Atem’s spot-kick was shot wide of the post although it appeared Brid stopper Hall would have covered the danger.

Bridlington Town earned a 2-0 home win against Sherwood Colliery. Photo by TCF Photography

Ahmed Salam swung in a left-footed free-kick into Barrett, but he headed his shot just wide of the post.

Simon Heslop broke the deadlock for the Seasiders, after a corner the ball fell to Barrett, with a scramble in the goalmouth the captain latched onto the ball first and fired the ball into the net.

The Seasiders found their first chance of the second period when Tom Allan had a header from a Salam corner, however his chance went agonizingly over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders did double their lead from a Salam free-kick, and Allan headed the ball off the post, but it was a Sherwood Colliery player who tapped the ball into his own net.

Bridlington Town earned a 2-0 home win against Sherwood Colliery. Photo by TCF Photography

Barrett was one-on-one with the keeper, but Sherwood shot-stopper Jordan Pierrepont pulled off a superb reflex save, preventing Barrett from scoring.

At the other end of the field, William Gillies had a chance to get The Woods on the scoresheet, when the sub hit a shot from just outside the area, but Seasiders number one had the ball covered.

Head Coach Thompson made his first substitution when Ahmed Salam came off for Sam Leverett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Allan almost made it 3-0 with a header from a Leverett corner but was brilliantly saved by the Colliery keeper.

Thompson made his second sub with around 10 minutes to go bringing Sam Kay off for Dan Hartley.

Colliery did have a chance to pull one back late on as William Clements was one-on-one with the keeper, although Charlie Winfield muscled the ball off the Sherwood attacker.

Brid Head Coach Thompson said after the match: “We are over the moon, the clean sheet was massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We drilled it into the boys before the match. Last week was a bit strange to lose the game 4-0 we have played a lot worse, but it’s been swings and roundabouts.”

Bridlington head to Heaton Stannington next Saturday which could prove crucial as the Seasiders battle relegation in the NPL East Division.

The Seasiders and Heaton are both on 36 points but the Newcastle-based side have a game in hand and are a place above Brid Town on goal difference, and out of the drop-zone, so a three-point haul for Thompson’s men could make a huge difference in their battle to avoid the drop.