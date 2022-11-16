Will Sutton was man of the match for Bridlington Town in Saturday's 2-1 home win against North Shields PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Mike Thompson played a mixed team, making five changes from the side that beat North Shields, opting to give some minutes to players who hadn’t featured as much whilst resting a few with slight niggles.

It was an inadequate start to the game for the Seasiders, as they went behind just seven minutes in. Striker Reece Moody was played in behind well, and excellently chipped the ball side-footed over the head of James Hitchcock to open the scoring.

Things almost went from bad to worse for the hosts just two minutes later. A cross from the right met former Bridlington Town winger Chris Adams at the back post. His header beat Hitchcock but was cleared on the goal-line by James Williamson.

Jake Martindale saved the day for Brid Town with two late goals at home to Beverley in the East Riding FA Senior Cup

A chance then fell the way of Bridlington Town 15 minutes in, when Joe Norton found himself one-on-one with David Birch, but the former Beverley Town striker hit it straight at the shot stopper. Jack Yates latched onto the rebound and tried to go round the keeper. He eventually pulled the trigger but it was blocked.

Five minutes later, Bridlington Town found their equaliser when captain Jack Griffin, also formerly of the visitors, was brave in the penalty area. He beat his man to a cross from the right to head the ball past Birch and into the back of the net.

The game became end-to-end at the end of the first half. Following an excellent clearance on the line from Will Sutton, Brid counter attacked through Ali Aydemir. He had Norton free in the middle, but opted to go alone, though he ended up running the ball out of play. The concluded with the teams level.

A half time switch saw Matt Broadley, who was operating at right-back as opposed to his favoured position on the wing, made way for Matty Dixon. Three minutes later, Thompson made a change on the wing, with Danny Finch replacing Jack Yates.

Early into the second half, Will Sutton’s 25-yard curler hit the right hand post. The rebound fell to Norton but he couldn’t convert.

Just before the hour mark, Beverley had a big chance when a ball in from the left flank found Sam Calvert, but thankfully he mis-hit it. The home side looked to counter but Aydemir’s strike from the edge of the area was straight at Birch.

Harry Webster then conceded a penalty two minutes later, when he brought down his man in the area. He received a yellow card and up stepped Moody, who sent Hitchcock the wrong way and slotted the ball into the left hand side of the goal to net his second of the game.

The visitors then added a third after 72 minutes. Ryan Nicholls managed to get to the ball first from Craig Muirhead’s outswinging corner from the right to head Beverley two goals ahead.

With his side 3-1 down and looking like they were crashing out of the cup, Thompson made an attacking fifth and final change, bringing off Will Taylor for Jake Martindale. It proved to be an inspired substitution as less than 60 seconds later, he fired a brilliant effort which flew inside the left hand post to pull one back for his side.

Harry Griffin almost sealed the tie for Beverley, curling an effort from the edge of the penalty area. It hit the inside of the right hand post and somehow stayed out.

Aydemir won a corner down the right when his shot was blocked. It was met by Griffin, whose close range header at the back post was just over.

With two of the five additional minutes played, Bridlington found their equaliser. It was Martindale again, who hadn’t scored for the club before the game. He was in the right place at the right time at the back post to tap home a superb low cross from Aydemir.

Despite the equaliser, Beverley had a massive chance to win it at the death. Harry Fenton got in behind Williamson. He found himself one-on-one with Hitchcock, but his touch was very heavy and rolled through to Hitchcock.

With the game finishing 3-3 after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout followed.

Beverley took first and converted through Muirhead. Griffin was Bridlington’s first taker, and also scored. Lewis Gibson stepped up next, but it was saved by Hitchcock.

Andy Norfolk took Bridlington’s second, which was an excellent spot kick, beating the keeper despite him going the right way to give Bridlington the advantage.

