Bridlington Town edged out 3-2 at rivals Ashington after Sam Leverett misses late penalty

Bridlington Town lost a five-goal thriller at NPL East relegation rivals Ashington on Saturday, Sam Leverett missing a late chance to earn the visitors a 3-3 draw.

Brid Head Coach Denny Ingram introduced two new signings to the squad with centre-back Tom Allan and centre-forward Alex Peterson both going straight into the Seasiders line-up, writes Alexander Fynn.

With only a few places separating the sides in the league, both teams started well in front of goal.

A superb passage of play saw a cross from Michael Coulson find debutant Peterson who passed for Leverett to calmly slot it into the bottom corner.

Ashington began to pile the pressure on the Seasiders and Craig Spooner had a golden chance to level from a free-kick but it curled wide.

Sustained pressure on Town’s defence finally led to Josh Gilchrist levelling the scores from a cross.

Leverett restored the Seasiders’ lead as he headed the ball home from a corner.

Gilchrist then added to his earlier goal from the spot after a foul by Town goalkeeper Ben Voase.

Debutant Allan had a glorious chance to bring the Seasiders back in front from a Leverett free-kick, but his header was directed agonisingly over the crossbar.

The second half was full of drama, but it was the hosts more on the front foot.

Gilchrist completed his hat-trick from a counter-attack which left the Brid defence in disarray, his shot fired in the bottom corner with pinpoint accuracy.

Ashington were beginning to apply pressure on the Brid goal, Jay Errington had a chance to extend the Colliers lead, but it curled just wide.

Brid were struggling to get a hold of Ashington’s attack as Wilson Kneeshaw also had a shot which went just over the bar.

As the game entered the closing stages Leverett had a wonderful chance to equalise from the spot, but his shot rattled the bar.

The Ashington defence held firm from then and took the vital three points.

The defeat, Brid’s fourth in a row leaves them hovering dangerously over the relegation zone with 14 points, but attention turns to the East Riding Senior Cup this Wednesday as they look to retain the trophy starting with a visit of Hull United to the mounting systems stadium, Free entry for all on the night.

Leverett said: “I think we were comfortable for large spells in the game, but just fell short on key moments that will cost us.

“We managed to get ourselves in front twice and then conceded straight after which we need to be better as a team and has happened in previous games.

“It is gutting to miss the penalty, it’s a horrible moment to miss in the last stages of the game but sometimes that’s football.”