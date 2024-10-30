Bridlington Town striker Michael Coulson goes to ground during the 1-0 home loss to Bradford (Park Avenue) on Tuesday night. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

​Bridlington Town slipped to their third successive NPL East loss, a 1-0 home defeat against Bradford (Park Avenue) on Tuesday.

Jimiel Chikukwa had the first chance for the Green Army, but he shot over, writes Thomas Fynn.

Brid keeper Malkowski’s kick found Sam Kay, whose wonderful pass set free Michael Coulson, the striker forcing Park keeper Jack Hall to tip the ball over.

Malkowski pulled off a brilliant save to deny Daniel Francis, however the pressure paid off and despite some excellent defence a loose ball in a scramble around the keeper, saw Francis poke the ball into an open goal. Brid pushed for a leveller, but Hall was in good form to deny them.

The second half was a frantic affair, captain Simon Heslop helped launch several attacks on Park’s defence.

Brid had the better chances and kept Park on the back foot, calling Hall into action on several occasions. Kay had a wonderful late chance to level but his header from Nathan Dyer’s cross skimmed the bar.

As in many Brid games recently there was late drama as Coulson seemed to be dragged down just inside the area, but much to the annoyance of fans and players alike the ref deemed there was similar contact from both players, denying Town a late chance on goal.

Brid boss Denny ingram said: “I’m very frustrated. We didn’t get going in the first half, very flat footed, and lapses of concentration. Seb made a wonderful save then the players haven’t reacted which led to their goal.”

The defeat now leaves the Seasiders 17th in the NPL East, and they will be looking to reset and put in a strong performance as they visit Ashington AFC on Saturday, who sit only a few places below Brid and fell to their seventh defeat in a row to North Ferriby last Saturday. ​