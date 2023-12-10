In a game of very few chances, an early Hebburn Town goal was the difference between the two sides at Bridlington Town on Saturday.

James Williamson trying to get a shot at goal from a Bridlington Town corner. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

First and foremost, credit must be given to the ground staff in getting the game on due to the relentless rainfall, writes Ben Edwards.

Four minutes in, Glen Sani’s cross was deflected over the crossbar for a corner, from which there was a goalmouth scramble but the visitors were able to clear their lines.

Just before the 10-minute mark, Hebburn burst forward quickly, with Dean Briggs finishing well into the bottom right corner.

Andrew Norfolk in action for Town against Hebburn. PHOTO: DOM TAYLOR

It should’ve been two not long after, as Amar Purewal was played in behind, firing wide of the near post.

With half-an-hour gone, Brid skipper James Williamson was deemed to have fouled his man 25 yards from goal. The free kick towards the right-hand side was well saved by James Hitchcock to his left.

With 10 minutes until the break, a strong appeal for a penalty was waived away by referee Conor Ledgeway. Ali Aydemir appeared to have been impeded, but instead a foul was given against the wide man.

Olly Martin then tried his luck from range, but could only put the ball into the Town car park.

Brid's Alex Markham and Hebburn's Amar Purewal.

It was Hebburn who had the first chance of note in the second period. Purewal linked up well with Martin, finding the number 10 on the edge of the penalty area. His strike just under the bar was well tipped over by Hitchcock.

Martin’s flick then beat Hitchcock, cannoning off the underside of the bar. Jack Walters was able to clear before the ball crossed the goal-line.

It was Martin with yet another chance for Hebburn, picking up the ball on the right-hand side of the penalty area but firing over from close range.

Hebburn moved the ball well down the right flank, but right-back Joe Walton produced a poor finish with the outside of his foot, which went comfortably wide of the left post.

In one of the hosts’ few chances, Lewis Dennison curled an effort from the edge of the box over the crossbar on his right foot. A minute later, Robbie Spence’s effort across goal evaded everybody before going narrowly wide of Hitchcock’s right post.