Bridlington Town edged out by hosts Beverley Town in opening pre-season match

Michael Coulson scored Bridlington Town's goal in the pre-season loss at Beverley Town. Photo by TCF Photography

With four new signings in the starting line-up and five players unavailable, the Seasiders put in a disjointed first pre-season performance, resulting in a 2-1 defeat to Beverley Town at Beverley Leisure Centre on Tuesday evening.

Eager to impress on return to his home town club, Jake Day held off his man well before feeding in Trialist A on the right wing, but his one-on-one, arguably the best Bridlington chance of the first half, was smothered by Leigh Overton, writes Ben Edwards.

A minute later, the hosts opened the scoring, as former Seasiders Cam Connelly finished well inside the penalty area to give the Beavers an early breakthrough.

Beverley were then penalised for a high foot on Pete Davidson on the edge of the penalty area. Michael Coulson took the free-kick from the right hand side, which was palmed over the bar. A Beverley counter-attack then saw Connelly’s effort saved by Ben Voase.

A decent spell of pressure for the visitors saw them win a couple of corners in quick succession, though Davidson slammed over at the back post.

Ten minutes later it was the hosts who had the momentum, forcing Benn Lewis to clear off the goal-line before Voase pushed the ball wide.

After a pleasing first half performance, Beverley rang the changes at the interval whilst Mike Thompson stuck with the same 11 initially.

It took less than 60 seconds after the restart for the Beavers to double their advantage, and again it was another former Bridlington man, this time in Glen Sani, who replaced Connelly up front. He headed beyond Voase.

Looking to make it three, Beverley fired an effort over from range, before Bridlington’s deficit was halved.

The little and large striker combination linked up well, with Day feeding in Coulson, who produced an excellent chip over the Beverley shot stopper.

Beverley looked to regain their two goal cushion, but blazed the ball over from inside the penalty area.

Three minutes later, Charlie Dunkerley’s half-volley from 20 yards flew wide of the right post.

Day’s only real attempt on goal of the game came after 66 minutes, when he met Matty Dixon’s deep free-kick, but headed wide of the left post.

He did have another snap shot 10 minutes later, though it was easily collected by Overton.

Throughout the second half, Thompson utilised all six trialist subs, one of which saw his shot easily saved.

Another trialist then cleared Connelly’s shot off the line in the final notable moment of the encounter.