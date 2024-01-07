Bridlington Town suffered a 4-2 loss in a thriller to kick off 2024 at Liversedge on Saturday.

Liam Hardy, Liversedge FC, battles it out with Bridlington Town.

Ali Aydemir was drafted back into the starting line-up in an unfamiliar right-back position, in place of Ellis Barkworth who dropped to the bench, writes Ben Edwards.

Jake Brown, who looked particularly lively in the first half, won a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area after a good run. Lewis Dennison struck it low, but Jordan Porter saved with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts looked to play long balls over the top, and got in behind after 12 minutes, but Jack Carr’s volley didn’t have enough height to beat James Hitchcock.

Controversy followed just three minutes later, the linesman gave a free-kick to Brid, though the ref gave it the other way initially.

Matthew Tyers did, however, go with his linesman’s decision, giving the Seasiders a set-piece in a good position.

Andy Norfolk took the free-kick from the right, whipping it into the corridor of uncertainty where it beat multiple men in the middle before falling nicely to James Williamson, who excellently side-footed the ball past Porter to give the visitors the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was almost an immediate response from Liversedge, as Carr again had an effort though it missed the Brid goal.

Dennison found himself with a good opportunity, though he delayed the shot on his weaker left foot before eventually forcing Porter to superbly tip the ball over the bar.

Simon Heslop’s header from a corner was saved, before the second corner was well cleared by Town. Carr showed good skill to beat more than one Brid defender, but his shot was just wide.

Liam Hardy equalised just after the half-hour mark. A cross from the right found the striker, and he produced an outstanding finish which cannoned in off the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardy almost found the back of the net just a minute later, though he shot straight at Hitchcock on this occasion.

Dennison found himself with another good chance on the brink of half-time, though again he delayed the shot after being played in behind.

Liversedge made the visitors rue their missed chances in the fourth of five added minutes at the end of the first half. Hardy netted his and Sedge’s second of the game following a goalmouth scramble.

With the visitors looking for a way back into the game in the second half, Liversedge immediately made Brid’s task twice as difficult. Just two minutes into the second half, sub Alfie Raw hit a half volley from a corner, which flew into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That being said, the response couldn’t have been better from Brid, as they netted again from a free kick into the box. Similar to the first goal, Norfolk took it and found a centre-back at the far post, though this time it was Jack Bulless who headed home.

Barkworth missed a chance to make it three-a-piece after 57 minutes, firing over the bar from 18-yards.

Alex Wollerton’s brilliant effort was well saved by Hitchcock, pushing the ball out from a corner, which the hosts were unable to make anything of. Barkworth dragged a shot agonisingly wide of the left post, Liversedge then looked threatening from a corner, with the ball then being recycled and whipped into Kurt Harris, but the central defender headed wide.