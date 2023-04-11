Bridlington Town edged out by hosts Tadcaster Albion in five-goal NPL East thriller

Andy Norfolk scored Bridlington Town's opening goal from the penalty spot in their last-gasp 3-2 loss at Tadcaster Albion on Easter Monday.

In bizarre scenes, Brett Agnew, formerly of both sides, ended up as lineman due to the original linesman pulling up injured right before kick-off, writes Ben Edwards.

Eddie Rogerson was rewarded for his 90th-minute equaliser off the bench in the last game with his first start since injury. James Hitchcock and Andy Norfolk returned to the side while Matt Broadley was preferred on the wing. They replaced Mackenzie Warne, Adam Nicholson, Jake Martindale and Ali Aydemir in the starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omar Sanyang got in behind James Williamson after 14 minutes, and finished well past James Hitchcock at the near post to give The Brewers an early lead.

Jack Griffin levelled for Brid at Tadcaster Albion on Easter Monday.

Brid’s first real chance on goal came when Andy Norfolk got the better of a defender, drove into the penalty area, went down, got back up as nothing was given, but his left-footed shot was straight at Josh Mazfari.

Just three minutes later Tadcaster doubled their lead, when Luke Sharry’s 25-yard effort squirmed under the arms of James Hitchcock and snuck into the bottom-right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors had a big chance just before the half-hour mark, when Tom Algar played a superb ball through to Norfolk, who cut inside onto his right foot and beat his man, but his curled effort went just wide.

Tadcaster should have had a third goal when they got in behind down the left. The ball was squared to Des Amponsah in acres of space, but he slipped.

Brid immediately went down the other end through Will Sutton. He crossed and found Norfolk who had another big chance, but the striker fired wide from the penalty spot.

Sanyang’s left footed effort from the edge of the penalty area flew over the bar, two minutes before Norfolk had a low effort from a similar distance, which rolled through to Mazfari.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town left themselves with a lot to do in the second half, finding themselves 2-0 down at the break.

The Seasiders made a double change on the hour, replacing Matt Broadley and Eddie Rogerson with Ali Aydemir and Jake Martindale.

Two minutes after the switch, Rafael Ferreira had options either side of him. Instead he went alone, firing straight at Hitchcock.

Sutton’s powerful effort from 20-yards forced a good save out of Mazfari. A minute later Norfolk backheeled George Harrison’s cross, but the ball also went through to the shot-stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 20 minutes to go, Aydemir made a good run into the penalty area, with his shot going behind for a corner. The set-piece found Algar, but his volley was scuffed into the ground and went wide.

Norfolk was then booked for diving as he went down in the penalty area, however two minutes later he was tripped inside the 18-yard box and a penalty was awarded, Norfolk slotted it well into the bottom right corner.

With five minutes to go the hosts looked to kill the game when Amponsah unleashed a brilliant powerful effort that went just over.

In the 88th minute, Brid threw men forward looking for the equaliser. Norfolk’s cross from the right found Jack Griffin at the back post, and the skipper headed his side level. The Seasiders’ faithful were thinking they would leave Tadcaster with at least a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad