​It could’ve been a lot more due to a plethora of clear-cut chances squandered, though Bridlington Town nevertheless defeated Winterton Rangers 2-0 in their final game of the year on Saturday afternoon.

Bridlington Town's Alex Markham at full stretch during their home win against Winterton Rangers on Saturday.

The game, which was played at the earlier time of 1pm at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium, saw Adrian Costello make two changes to the starting line-up, writes Ben Edwards.

Jake Brown made his first start having joined on loan from Hull City.

He replaced Ali Aydemir on the wing, and put in a hugely impressive display.

Winterton Rangers defend a Bridlington Town corner during their 2-0 loss to the Seasiders. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Ellis Barkworth was also drafted into the starting line-up, with a Jack Walters injury forcing a re-jigged back four.

It was a reasonably even first 20 minutes or so, with neither side able to really impose themself on the other.

Lewis Dennison presented Glen Sani with a gilt-edged opportunity, squaring it across goal but the wide man somehow tapped it wide of the left post, despite having an open goal in front of him.

The hosts broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, when James Hitchcock’s goal-kick was flicked on by Dennison to Brown.

He laid the ball off to Barkworth, who returned the favour with an excellent through ball to Brown. The finish was sublime, slotting past Nathan Popple and into the right-hand side of the goal.

Barkworth had an excellent opportunity to add another goal before the break, though his one-on-one was well saved by Popple.

In the second period, Dennison had some excellent chances to double the advantage, though a combination of good goalkeeping and lack of clinicality meant they were all either saved or hit off target.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, the Seasiders got the luck they had deserved, with Jack Bulless’ shot deflecting into the back of the net.

Late into the game, Hitchcock pulled off an superb save to deny Paul Grimes, protecting the clean sheet that he, and the outfield players in front of him, deserved.